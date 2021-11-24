China claims that the Peng Shuai case has been’maliciously’ exaggerated.

After the Chinese tennis player made sexual assault charges against one of the country’s most powerful politicians, China said the drama surrounding Peng Shuai was being “maliciously” ramped up on Tuesday.

After making the claims against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, Peng, a Wimbledon and French Open doubles winner, was missing for more than two weeks.

The 35-year-old Peng made her first public appearance this weekend when she was spotted at a Beijing tennis tournament.

In answer to a query about whether the case had harmed China’s international image, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “I think certain individuals should cease purposely and maliciously hyping up, let alone politicize this matter.”

In February, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics.

“I’m sure you’ve seen that she recently attended some public events and had a video conference with IOC president Thomas Bach,” Zhao continued.

The statement was the Chinese government’s most direct response to Peng’s case.

Until Tuesday, Beijing has dismissed queries about her whereabouts and well-being, claiming that they were “not a diplomatic issue.”

Her assertions have also been removed from China’s heavily restricted Internet.

Unless Peng’s safety is confirmed, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to terminate lucrative contracts with China.

On Sunday, Peng participated in a 30-minute video chat with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being throughout the call,” the organization stated in a statement.

“She emphasized that she is safe and well at her home in Beijing, but that she would wish her privacy respected at this time,” the statement read.

Peng was photographed in official images from a Beijing tennis tournament earlier on Sunday.

However, human rights organizations and sporting organizations around the world have expressed concern about Peng and if local authorities will act on her complaints.

When questioned about the IOC call, the WTA responded, “This video does not modify our need for a complete, fair, and public inquiry, without censorship, into her accusation of sexual assault, which is the problem that gave rise to our first concern.”

Human Rights Watch also lambasted the IOC and demanded an explanation for how the video call with Peng was set up.

"The IOC has gone from being silent about Beijing's appalling human rights record to actively collaborating with Chinese authorities in suppressing freedom of expression and ignoring allegations of sexual assault," said Yaqiu Wang, a veteran China researcher.