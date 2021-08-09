China claims that Republican and Democratic infighting caused the United States to be the world’s “number one” in pandemic failure.

Three Chinese think tanks released a paper on Monday accusing the United States of being “number one in pandemic failure,” claiming that the country’s two-party political infighting resulted in 617,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

Researchers from Renmin University of China’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, as well as the Taihe and Intellisia Institutes, published a report critical of the US coronavirus response, titled “America Ranked First?! The Truth About America’s Fight Against COVID-19,” a report to the international community that described the United States as a “failed and divided” country and the “suspected source of the outbreak.” The report called former President Donald Trump “probably the biggest promotor of COVID-19 misinformation” and said he sparked hyperpartisan fighting that prevented Democratic and Republican lawmakers from cooperating on the issue.

The Chinese research blamed the United States for allowing a recent “fourth wave” of diseases to proliferate, citing “partisan competitions” that impeded public health specialists from completing their jobs.

“Maintaining the US economy and employment growth will help Republicans maintain their base. As a result, the Trump administration has repeatedly ignored epidemic warnings and attempted to downplay the risk,” the Chinese researchers stated in a report released on Monday.

“Democratic states like New York and California saw the virus spread quicker. But Democrats have spent more time bickering than fighting the illness, according to the research. It noted that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attempted to blame the White House even as Cuomo’s administration underreported nursing home deaths, igniting even more “partisan conflicts and blame.” The Beijing-backed paper flatly refutes US claims that a Wuhan laboratory may have been the source of the pandemic in late 2019, instead stating that the United States is the “suspected source of the outbreak.”

The United States went into a “vicious spiral of anti-pandemic, protest, and economic slump,” according to the article, as the country’s wealthy politicians permitted hundreds of thousands of people to die.

The paper attempted to refute recent US academic reports that lauded the country’s vaccination protocol and overall favorable response to the viral outbreak, despite numerous spelling problems and a disconnected structure. The Chinese, to be precise. This is a condensed version of the information.