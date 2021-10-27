China claims Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.

After the United States ratcheted up tensions with a push for the democratic island to have greater engagement in the international organization, China reaffirmed Wednesday that Taiwan had no right to join the UN.

In a statement released on the 50th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s decision to seat Beijing and expel Taipei, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern that Taiwan had become further marginalized on the international scene.

“At a time when the international community is confronted with an unprecedented number of complicated and global issues, all parties must work together to overcome these issues.” This includes Taiwan’s 24 million residents, according to Blinken.

“Taiwan’s genuine involvement in the United Nations system is a pragmatic matter, not a political one,” he explained.

“As a result, we urge other UN member states to join us in advocating for Taiwan’s full and meaningful involvement in the UN system and the international community.”

Taiwan, where nationalist forces fled after losing a civil war to communists in 1949, is regarded by China as a province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

It retaliated against Blinken’s statement with a series of vehement, albeit familiar, pronouncements emphasizing its position that Taiwan’s government had no place on the international stage.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, told reporters, “Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.”

“The United Nations is a global governing body made up of sovereign states… Taiwan is a part of China.”

The US has long advocated for Taiwan’s participation in UN activities.

The recent declaration, however, adds to an uptick in diplomatic rhetoric and military posture surrounding Taiwan.

China sets records for the number of warplane flights over the island on a regular basis.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said in a public discussion that the US was prepared to defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.

The White House soon took back those remarks in the face of Chinese concerns, maintaining an ambiguous stance on whether it would intervene militarily if China struck.

In 1979, the United States changed its recognition to Beijing.

At the same time, Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which mandated the supply of arms to the island for self-defense.

On Tuesday, Blinken underlined that the US still recognizes only Beijing.

He did, however, emphasize the island’s democratic credentials, which number in the millions.

“Taiwan has evolved into a democratic success tale,” according to Blinken. “We are one of several UN member states that consider Taiwan to be. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.