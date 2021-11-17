China claims it has no plans to’surpass or replace’ the United States.

A Chinese official stressed on Wednesday that China is not attempting to supplant the United States on the global arena, despite mounting concerns about Beijing’s aim to overturn the existing rules-based international order.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Washington needs to “change its thinking” and take a more reasonable approach to China’s ascent. China has accused American political officials of misrepresenting the threat it poses to the United States and its alliance system, particularly in Asia.

“China’s goal has never been to exceed or replace the United States, or to compete with the United States on a zero-sum basis,” Zhao added. “Our mission is to always outperform ourselves, to become a better China, and to help the Chinese people enjoy better lives.” “As the world’s two largest economies, China and the United States’ interests are inextricably linked. “Both stand to benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” he continued, echoing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks prior to Monday’s meeting with President Joe Biden.

“Cooperation is the only right choice for our two countries,” Zhao remarked.

Xi warned that the area “must and should not relapse” into Cold War-era divide in his final public address before meeting digitally with Biden.

On Tuesday, Biden talked glowingly of his 3.5-hour “face-to-face” with his Chinese colleague, with whom he has had a long friendship dating back to his time as Obama’s deputy. Since Biden’s time as vice president, ties between the United States and China have deteriorated drastically due to growing disputes on issues ranging from trade to human rights.

The relationship has deteriorated to the point where Chinese authorities declared in the final year of Trump’s presidency that bilateral ties were at their lowest point since diplomatic relations began more than 40 years ago.

A senior administration official praised the Biden-Xi conference as “respectful and straightforward” during a background press call afterward. Consistent discussion, according to observers, can help the superpowers stop escalating tensions and, more significantly, lower the risk of a military collision, whether inadvertent or not.

“We weren’t expecting anything to happen. “There were none to report,” the official said, adding that the meeting’s major focus was Biden and Xi’s attempts to “create guardrails for” the US-China competition. This is a condensed version of the information.