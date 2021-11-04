China censors #MeToo allegations against a high-ranking politician.

Online censorship in China The first time the #MeToo movement has reached the highest ranks of the ruling Communist Party, a tennis star’s alleged charges that a powerful official sexually assaulted her was scrubbed out on Thursday.

In a post on the Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday, Peng Shuai, an ex-world number one doubles player, supposedly made the claim against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli.

Peng claimed that Zhang, who is now in his sixties, “pressed” her into sex, and the two had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years.

AFP was unable to verify the veracity of the screenshots containing the complaint or validate the assertions made in them because the post appeared to have been deleted swiftly.

Peng did publish something on her verified account on Tuesday, according to Weibo data, and the message was seen more than 100,000 times, but the contents are unclear.

There was no more word from Peng, who is 35 years old, and no public response from Zhang, who is a former member of China’s influential Politburo Standing Committee and is said to be close to Premier Li Keqiang.

Since then, all discussion of Peng’s alleged statements has been suppressed by Chinese censors. Peng is a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles winner.

When Peng and Zhang’s names are typed combined on China’s strictly regulated Internet, such as Weibo and the Baidu search engine, no results are returned.

Peng’s Weibo account was still active on Thursday, although it did not appear in the platform’s search results.

Peng supposedly said in the screenshots of her lengthy and impassioned post accusing Zhang of forcing her into sex: “I was terrified.

“At first, I resisted and continued to cry.”

According to Peng, they went on to establish a relationship that lasted until Zhang ceased contacting her recently.

She stated that she had no proof of the alleged relationship, but that Zhang’s wife was aware of it.

She is claimed to have written about her feelings of self-loathing as a result of the incident.

“Even if it’s just throwing an egg against a rock,” Peng allegedly wrote, “I — tempting calamity like a moth attracted to a flame — will express the facts of what happened.”

In 2018, a nascent #MeToo movement erupted in China, with charges against important public personalities.

However, such allegations against high-ranking politicians have never been made public before.

“Peng Shuai’s outspokenness demonstrates that #MeToo will not be silenced,” stated Zhou Xiaoxuan, who accused a popular television host of sexual harassment in 2018.

