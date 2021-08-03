China celebrates Simone Biles’ loss with gold and silver medals for their gymnasts.

On Tuesday, China’s most popular social media platform was overwhelmed with pleasure and relief after two Chinese youngsters defeated a comeback Simone Biles to win gold and silver in the balance beam final.

Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, both 16 and 18, put in outstanding performances to push China’s gold medal total to 32 and 68, respectively, tying the United States. Biles, who had withdrew from Team USA events last week, won bronze, tying for the most medals won by an American gymnast in Olympic history with seven.

Biles’ loss looked to be celebrated in some areas of the microblogging network Weibo, but the mood seemed to underline her fearsome reputation as she dominated the world of gymnastics over the years.

“Finally, after living through Simone Biles for so long, this is the moment for Chinese gymnastics,” one user remarked, expressing more confidence in Guan and Tang as future gold medalists.

One Shanghai tabloid compared Guan’s gold medal achievement to giant-slaying, describing Biles as a “legend.” CCTV, China’s state-run television, praised the 24-year-old and dubbed her a “superstar.”

3rd of 3

sizes=“790px” source type=“image/webp” media=“(min-width: 1280px)” This is a condensed version of the information.