China calls the US report on its nuclear arsenal “prejudiced.”

Beijing retaliated against a US assessment on China’s nuclear arsenal growth on Thursday, calling it “prejudiced” and accusing Washington of exaggerating the threat.

The Chinese foreign ministry made the remarks after the Pentagon stated China was expanding its nuclear arsenal considerably faster than expected, closing the gap with the US.

According to the US estimate, China might have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 by 2030, putting its arsenal at two-and-a-half times the level predicted by the Pentagon just a year ago.

However, it was pointed out that Beijing was unlikely to seek the ability to conduct an unprovoked nuclear strike on a nuclear-armed foe.

“The US Department of Defense report, like past comparable assessments, overlooks facts and is full of prejudice,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry.

He went on to say that the report was being used by Washington to “spice up discourse of the China nuclear danger,” and that the US was the “world’s main source of nuclear menace.”

The Pentagon’s yearly report to Congress on Chinese military advancements included the US assessment.