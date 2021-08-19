China and Russia see Afghanistan’s fall as an opportunity in Asia, and Iran wants to join.

The breakdown of the Afghan government as the US military leaves a 20-year conflict provides an opportunity for China and Russia to show off their burgeoning ambitions as a unified force for Asian security.

Iran, on the other hand, wants to be a part of the strategy.

On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, assuring them that the Islamic Republic intended to work cooperatively with the two great countries.

According to a readout shared by Raisi’s office, during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Raisi stated that Iran “is ready to cooperate with China in establishing security, stability, and peace in Afghanistan and contributing to development, progress, and prosperity for the people of the country.”

The Iranian leader was cited as stating, “We feel that the withdrawal of foreigners, as well as previous experiences in the nation, has highlighted the need for the support and participation of all Afghan factions to secure the security and development of Afghanistan more than ever.”

He sent a similar message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Tehran has previously collaborated in Syria to combat militant organizations.

“The successful cooperation between Iran and Russia in the battle against takfiri terrorism in Syria has created new doors for the two countries to deepen Tehran-Moscow interaction,” Raisi added.

And, while Tehran has been progressively shifting toward Beijing and Moscow in recent months, where it has signed high-profile, long-term strategic cooperation agreements, the coming month will be crucial.

Raisi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting with Xi and Putin for the first time. China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are all members of the bloc, with Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia serving as observers.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani stated last week that the country would seek full membership, and all indications are that the proposal is almost confirmed, giving Iran a new seat in an institution preparing to show itself to the region and beyond.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded in June 2001, just months before the United States started a significant military engagement in Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks. This is a condensed version of the information.