China and Russia have brought Iran and Pakistan into the fold in order to face the Afghan crisis together.

China and Russia are enlarging their alliance with Iran and Pakistan in an effort to strengthen a regional strategy for dealing with the lingering situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban seeks international recognition for its authority.

Officials from China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan met Thursday on the day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s heads of state summit, which will take place in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Friday.

In his opening remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that “the countries that are immediately neighboring Afghanistan” are “the countries that can make a difference in the region in helping the Afghan people get out of the crisis created after the 20-year-long war waged by the US and NATO.”

“Acting in good faith,” he continued, “we can make a difference in creating necessary external conditions for Afghans to take control of their own destiny, without any threats emanating from Afghan territory in terms of terrorism, drug trafficking, or any risks and challenges created from Afghan territory to its neighbors.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released after their meeting that “approaches were compared on issues of assisting the development of peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan, while the importance of establishing national reconciliation in the country was stressed.”

Positive findings were also reported by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In their own version of the four-way discussions, the Iranian side stated, “At the meeting, the top diplomats advocated the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with involvement of all ethnic groups.” “An Afghanistan free of terrorism, narcotics, and dangers to its neighbors was also on the table.”

The summit is the most recent platform for regional countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where the international community is concerned about the Taliban’s ability to pacify the war-torn country and control the spread of militant groups operating there.

The security situation in Afghanistan and its perimeter also dominated a conference of members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet, Russia-led alliance that includes Armenia and Belarus as well as Central Asian states, convened on Thursday.