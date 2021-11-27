China and Russia criticize the US Democracy Summit in a joint op-ed.

President Joe Biden’s proposals for a virtual summit of democratic countries, from which China and Russia were intentionally excluded, have been strongly criticized in a rare joint opinion article by their ambassadors.

Ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China warned the US plan would “fuel up ideological hostility and a rift in the world, generating new ‘dividing lines,'” calling it “an obvious consequence of its Cold-War mentality.”

The meeting is intended to fulfill Biden’s campaign promise to promote global democracy at a time when despotic nations are on the increase.

They were outraged, however, when the State Department announced a list of around 110 invited countries on Tuesday, which did not include Russia or China.

The inclusion of Taiwan, which China claims sovereignty over, enraged China the most.

The two ambassadors to the United States wrote on the website of the conservative publication National Journal that democracy “may be achieved in many ways, and no model can fit all countries.”

“No country has the right to use a single standard to measure the world’s large and diverse political landscape,” the ambassadors added.

According to the article, communist China has “an broad, whole-process socialist democracy (that) expresses the desire of the people, suits the country’s reality, and has significant public support.”

“In China, it has been demonstrated that whole-process democracy works, and works extremely well.”

Taiwan was not mentioned in the article.

It stated that Russia is a “democratic federative law-governed state with a republican form of government” with century-old legislative traditions, as long-serving President Vladimir Putin signed a measure in April that might allow him to stay in office until 2036.

The envoys noted that wars and conflicts waged in the name of extending democracy “severely impair regional and international peace, security, and stability,” without identifying the United States.

They wrote, “Bombings of Yugoslavia, military action in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, and ‘democracy reform,’ all do nothing but harm.”

“Countries should concentrate on conducting their own affairs well rather than condemning others condescendingly.”

They closed by urging countries to work together and respect one another.

“There should be a more inclusive global government, not something like’might makes right,'” they stated, adding that such cooperation should rely significantly on the United Nations.

Some of the countries invited to the virtual summit have democracies that appear unstable, have suffered losses, or have dictatorial tendencies.

Brazil, India, and Pakistan are among those invited, but neither Hungary nor Poland are.