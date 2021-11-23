China and Russia condemn US military moves near their borders and strengthen their ‘unbreakable’ partnership.

China and Russia have both decried what they regard as destabilizing US military advances along their own borders, and they have both urged for a stronger strategic relationship.

People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Shi Yi slammed the passage of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius through the Taiwan Strait, which separates the Chinese mainland from the self-ruling island claimed by Beijing, in a statement released Tuesday by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

“The United States’ move posed a security concern and jeopardized regional stability,” Shi added. “Any relevant actions will be taken by the troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command to resolutely fight all threats and provocations and safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

In 1979, Washington severed diplomatic connections with Taipei in favor of Beijing, but the two countries have maintained unofficial relationships that have become stronger in recent years as relations with Beijing have deteriorated.

The USS Milius proceeded “through international seas in conformity with international law,” according to a statement from the US Fifth Fleet, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian issued a protest to the latest US maneuver during a press conference.

“The Chinese side was closely tracking the transit of the US Navy vessel via the Taiwan Strait and was well aware of it,” Zhao added. “In the name of ‘freedom of navigation,’ US warships have regularly flexed their muscles, made provocations, and sparked trouble in the Taiwan Strait. This isn’t a dedication to freedom and openness; rather, it’s a purposeful attempt to undermine and sabotage regional peace and security. The international community is well aware of this.” He cautioned that “China is adamant about maintaining national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and encouraged the US to “quickly correct its mistakes, cease making provocations, pushing the bottom line, and playing with fire, and play a more constructive role in regional peace and stability.” On the same day, Russia’s military chief recognized what he considered to be worrisome US moves near the country’s borders.

According to RIA Novosti, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu remarked, “We note a substantial acceleration of the actions of American strategic bomber aviation near the Russian borders.” This is a condensed version of the information.