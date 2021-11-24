China and Russia are enraged by Biden’s lack of participation in the Democracy Summit.

China and Russia responded angrily to US President Joe Biden’s planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing enraged by an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin calling it divisive.

The worldwide summit was a campaign promise made by US President Barack Obama, who has made the fight between democracies and “autocratic states” a central theme of his foreign policy.

The invitation to “the so-called Summit for Democracy,” which included Taiwan but not China, drew an angry criticism from Beijing, which said it “firmly opposed” the invitation.

Taiwan, which is self-ruled, is claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, which will be retaken one day, if necessary by force.

Around 110 countries, including the US’ key Western allies as well as Iraq, India, and Pakistan, have been invited to the virtual summit.

The guest list, which was posted on the State Department website on Tuesday, demonstrated that the US “prefers to build new dividing lines, to split countries into those that — in their perspective — are good and those who are evil,” according to Russia.

“More and more countries prefer to decide how to live,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters, adding that Washington is “seeking to privatize the phrase ‘democracy.'”

“That can’t and shouldn’t be done,” he stated.

The invitation is a huge victory for Taiwan at a time when China is intensifying its campaign to keep Taiwan out of international organizations.

Taiwan said the meeting will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bolster its international standing.

“Through this conference, Taiwan can convey its democratic success story,” said Xavier Chang, a spokesman for the presidential office.

Only 15 countries recognize Taipei as a legitimate rival to Beijing, despite the fact that many countries maintain de facto diplomatic connections with the island.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country, but it considers it a vital regional partner and opposes any forceful change to its status.

Any usage of the phrase “Taiwan” or diplomatic actions that would provide the island a semblance of international legitimacy are frowned upon by China.

“I agree that Taiwan qualifies — yet it appears to be (the) only democratic government invited that the US government does not recognize. As a result, its inclusion is significant “Julian Ku, a law professor at Hofstra University who specializes in China, tweeted about it.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said its de facto US ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao and digital minister Audrey Tang, who is one of the world’s few openly transgender people, would attend the conference. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.