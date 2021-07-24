China agrees with Cuba that the US should impose sanctions on itself.

China has backed Cuba’s contention that the US should consider imposing sanctions on itself first before targeting other countries for alleged human rights violations.

As President Joe Biden steps up pressure on Cuba in the wake of historic protests in the island nation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday at a press conference in Beijing that his country “firmly supports the efforts of the Cuban government and people to maintain social stability.”

In reaction to their suspected actions in suppressing the protesters, the newest steps, announced Thursday, included sanctions against the commander of the Cuban armed forces and a division of the Interior Ministry. The US president warned that “this is just the beginning” and that “individuals responsible for the persecution of the Cuban people will continue to face sanctions.”

The next day, Zhao retaliated against the approach.

“We vehemently condemn any external involvement in other nations’ internal affairs, unilateral sanctions, and attempts to band together against other countries under the guise of ‘freedom,’ ‘democracy,’ and ‘human rights,’” Zhao stated.

He also mentioned Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrguez’s earlier remarks on Twitter, in which he dismissed the “unfounded & slanderous US government sanctions” and suggested that the country “should rather apply unto itself the Magnitsky Global Act for systematic repression & police brutality that took the lives of 1021 persons in 2020.”

The White House has utilized the Act to impose financial and travel restrictions on people suspected of corruption and human rights violations. Zhao, on the other hand, claimed that Washington was the only city that met the bill.

“Instead of swinging the large stick of sanctions, grossly intervening in other’s domestic affairs and generating division or confrontation,” Zhao said, “the US should first and foremost review its own human rights issues.”

He then pleaded with the United States to lift its decades-long trade embargo on Havana.

"China believes that the correct approach to handle state-to-state relations is via mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation," Zhao added. "Cuba is currently at a crossroads in its struggle against COVID-19 and efforts to ameliorate people's suffering. In accordance with the United Nations Charter, the United States must quickly and totally suspend unilateral sanctions against Cuba."