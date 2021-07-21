China accuses the US and Japan of forming a ‘anti-China encirclement’ around them.

According to the Associated Press, China accused the US and Japan of “clinging to the Cold War mentality, actively engaging in group conflict, and attempting to build an anti-China encirclement.”

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “The US and Japan should immediately stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs and undermining regional peace and security.” “China will defend its sovereignty, security, and development objectives with zeal.”

China has made it a top priority to split South Korea, Japan, and the United States as friends. During the early half of the twentieth century, both South Korea and China were occupied by the Japanese. The government wishes to preserve those memories for future generations.

The US, Japan, and South Korea reaffirmed their resolve to work together on North Korea’s disarmament and other regional challenges on Wednesday, but no progress was achieved in bringing the two US allies closer together.

Wendy Sherman, the United States’ Deputy Secretary of State, told her counterparts in Tokyo, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korean Choi Jong-kun, that their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security, and prosperity.”

The officials reiterated the significance of adhering to international law, particularly maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and expressed opposition to any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

“When countries act in ways that are harmful to the United States’ interests or endanger our partners and allies, we will not stand by and do nothing,” Sherman said.

China’s claims to contentious territories in the South China Sea and the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu, have alarmed the United States and Japan.

“It is critical for the international community to come together and speak out against (China’s) unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, and I hope for collaboration among the three countries,” Mori added.

At a joint news conference on Wednesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Choi kept away from the China problem and emphasized the need of sustaining talks with North Korea.

Seoul is concerned that as relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorate, it would be squeezed between the two. This is a condensed version of the information.