China accuses the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia of having a “Cold War mentality” following the Joint Nuclear Treaty.

After the US, UK, and Australia unveiled a new “Aukus” security pact to fight China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific area, furious Chinese officials accused the countries of having a “Cold War mentality.”

President Joe Biden declared yesterday that the US will share more of its defense assets with its closest friends, including assisting Australia get nuclear-powered submarines, a decision that has been interpreted as a provocative step as the distance between the US and China widens. Prior to crunch negotiations about China’s aggressive expansion methods, Beijing slammed the “Quad” – an alliance of the US, Japan, India, and Australia – for “creating restrictive cliques.”

China is increasing military drills in the East China and South China Seas. Officials and the new “Aukus” friends in Taiwan, which China controversially claims sovereignty over, are anxious about a possible military war in the coming months as a result of the moves.

Taiwan intercepts a Chinese military aviation fleet of nine aircraft.

On Wednesday, the group took off from coastal China and flew anti-landing maneuvers near the island as part of Taiwanese armed forces’ major annual military exercise.

As they approached the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force tasked combat air patrols and issued radio warnings to approaching People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes, which were also tracked with surface-to-air missile systems, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

An ADIZ is a type of airspace that exists outside of a country’s territorial airspace and is frequently used to seek advanced identification of foreign civil and military aircraft.

As countries in the Indo-Pacific area take sides over Taiwan and China’s expansion tactics in the East China and South China seas, tensions are rising over a recently announced security pact between the US, UK, and Australia.

