China accuses the United States of invading its airspace after documents were sent to Taiwan.

On Thursday, China issued a warning that trespassing in its airspace would result in “severe consequences.” The Air Force transported “diplomatic letters” to Taipei’s de facto US embassy.

At 9:32 a.m., a C-146A Wolfhound, which is generally employed by the Air Force Special Operations Command, took off from Okinawa’s Kadena Air Base in Japan and landed at Songshan Airport in Taiwan’s capital. Data from publicly accessible flight tracking data revealed that the airplane was delayed by one hour in local time.

Beijing raised its “severe worry” over the halt, which lasted just over half an hour, according to Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, in an online statement.

Wu stated, “Taiwan is part of China’s sacred and inalienable land.” “Any foreign military aircraft landing on Chinese soil must receive authorization from the People’s Republic of China’s government.”

“Any foreign ships or planes violating Chinese airspace would face severe repercussions,” he warned.

Joanne Ou, a spokesperson for Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, told This website that the administration would make “no additional remarks or explanations” about Thursday’s brief visit.