China accuses the United States of interfering with its vaccine donation to Taiwan.

On Monday, China accused the United States of making a “political move” by expediting a supply of coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan in order to help the island halt the virus from spreading.

The Biden administration had promised to send 750,000 doses of COVID vaccine to Taiwan, but the help was eventually tripled and arrived in Taipei on Sunday through Memphis and Los Angeles.

President Tsai Ing-wen and the Taiwanese administration hailed the United States for a “moving gesture of friendship.” However, Beijing reacted angrily to the timely help, which comes as Taiwan’s containment efforts are challenged by a vaccine shortage.

At a routine press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “We encourage the United States not to use vaccine aid as a political maneuver or for involvement in China’s domestic affairs.”

Zhao stated that China had shown Taiwan “goodwill” by offering its own vaccines to help with the outbreak on the island. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan has stymied those efforts “for their own selfish political advantage,” according to the spokesperson.

“The mainland and Taiwan are one family,” Zhao said, adding that Beijing had “taken decisive steps” to assist Taipei.

Zhao did not say whether the Chinese government was looking into alternative options to aid Taiwan with its vaccine shortage, such as pushing for faster fulfillment through the World Health Organization’s COVAX sharing program.

Beijing also ignored Taiwan’s present legislation, which prevents the democratic island from importing Chinese-made vaccinations and associated serum products.

Zhao’s comments were met with silence by Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry.

Taiwan placed orders with multinational vaccine manufacturers such as AstraZeneca and Moderna last year. It also sought for months to reach an agreement with BioNTech of Germany, whose US partner is Pfizer, but talks fell down in January.

President Tsai accused Beijing of impeding Taiwan’s procurement efforts in an address to the nation on May 26. Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung had hinted at political hindrance by China.

Any purchase of BioNTech vaccines in China must go through Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma, which has distribution rights for the Greater China region, which includes China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Due to the standoff, as well as production and COVAX distribution delays, Taiwan had only received 876,600 vaccinations for a population of 1.3 million people by June.