China accuses the United States of fabricating information about Uyghur forced labor camps.

After a bill to criminalize commodities created with Uyghur forced labor passed decisively in the House and was referred to the Senate this week, the Chinese government has stated that it opposes American legislation to do so.

At a routine press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Beijing views the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act as an attempt by Congress to meddle in China’s domestic affairs “under the name of human rights.” He stated that China will retaliate.

According to researchers and rights groups, over a million Uyghurs have been interned in camps and subjected to “labor transfer,” a policy in which the government assigns compulsory work to the mostly Muslim local population and sometimes ships them en masse to other provinces.

President Joe Biden has expressed his support for the plan and has stated that he will sign it into law, according to the White House.

According to Zhao, US politicians are “cooking up lies” in order to “obstruct China’s development through political manipulation and economic bullying.”

“Their heinous ploy will never succeed,” he said, “and will only further tarnish the US government’s and Congress’s reputation and image in China.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry went on the offensive, repeating a call from last year for the US to fix domestic human rights issues before condemning China. Historical injustices against Native Americans were among the complaints, which Zhao described as “true genocide.” His usage of the phrase alludes to the United States becoming the first major country to designate China’s activities in Xinjiang genocide and crimes against humanity during the Trump administration. The finding was reinforced by the Biden administration, and a number of other countries have since followed suit.

Accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang, according to Zhao, are “the worst lies of the century.” “China really regrets that in the United States, this has become the politically correct thing to do,” he said.

“If the US insists on pushing the legislation forward, we will respond resolutely,” Zhao warned without going into detail, implying possible repercussions such as sanctions against American politicians.

After the House cleared the bill unanimously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi submitted it to the Senate. This is a condensed version of the information.