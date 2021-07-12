China accuses the United States of engaging in “unreasonable repression” by placing new companies on a blacklist.

According to the Associated Press, China described the US blacklisting of 14 Chinese companies for suspected human rights violations as “unreasonable persecution of Chinese enterprises and a significant infringement of international economic and trade laws.”

According to Reuters, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated on Friday, “The Chinese side will take all necessary steps to preserve the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms and rejects US attempts to intervene in China’s internal affairs.”

According to the US Commerce Department, the companies were “involved in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high-tech surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

The accusation was disputed by Beijing, but no details were provided.

China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology, Xinjiang Lianhai Chuangzhi Information Technology Co., Shenzhen Cobber Information Technology Co., Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology, Beijing Geling Shentong Information Technology, Shenzhen Hua’antai Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., and Chengdu Xiwu Security System Alliance Co., Ltd. have all been added to the blacklist.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

China has refuted charges of arbitrary imprisonment and forced labor in Xinjiang, and has increasingly responded to sanctions against corporations and officials by imposing visa and financial measures of its own.

In a statement released Friday, the US Commerce Department said that electronics and technology companies, as well as other enterprises, aided “Beijing’s campaign of repression, mass imprisonment, and high-tech surveillance” against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

The sanctions make it illegal for Americans to sell equipment or other commodities to the companies. The US has increased financial and economic sanctions against China for its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, as well as its crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous city.

Since 2017, the Chinese government has arrested over a million individuals in Xinjiang. China is accused by critics of running forced labor camps, torture, and coercive sterilization in order to assimilate Muslim ethnic minority populations.

The US Commerce Department said 14 companies were added to its Entity List as a result of their activities in Xinjiang, while another five were included as a result of their assistance to China’s armed forces.

“The Department of Commerce remains steadfast in its determination to take strong, decisive action to. This is a condensed version of the information.