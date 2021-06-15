China accuses the United States of being’very sick.’ Following Joe Biden’s G7 and NATO rallies,

After President Joe Biden gathered allies at the G7 and NATO meetings this week and publicly raised Beijing in the West’s security calculus, China has blasted the US as “extremely sick” and in need of “treatment.”

At a regular news briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian remarked, “Gone are the days when one country or a group of countries ruled the globe.”

After the three-day summit in England ended on Sunday with a declaration criticizing China for its policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as its trade practices and technology standards, Zhao accused the G7 of “distorting facts.”

The statement also made a historic reference to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, an issue that the Chinese leadership takes very seriously.

The communique aims to “wantonly malign China and shamelessly interfere in its domestic affairs,” according to Zhao, who also expressed Beijing’s “strong objection” to the joint declaration signed by “a handful of countries.”

In China’s sharpest critique of the Biden administration to yet, Zhao declared, “The United States is sick, extremely sick.” “The Group of Seven should take the pulse of America and provide treatment.”

Zhao’s comments on a “sick” Washington were deleted from the English-language readout issued by CGTN, China’s public broadcaster CCTV’s overseas arm.

His sentiments were mirrored by the Chinese Embassy in London in a heated reaction issued on Monday. The office’s spokesperson chastised the G7’s attempt to form an anti-China “clique,” saying it was “deliberately sowing friction and discord.”

The Chinese government also slammed Biden’s NATO summit, which featured ten mentions of China in the communiqué released on Monday and defined as posing “systemic threats to the rules-based international order and sectors crucial to Alliance security.”

Leaders expressed alarm about China’s “coercive policies,” its increasing nuclear arsenal, and the “opaque” nature of its military modernization plans in response to Biden’s proclamation of the US commitment to NATO.

“We see coercion, for example, in the South China Sea, and we also know that China does not share our values,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. “As an alliance, we need to respond together,” he continued.

The Chinese Mission to the European Union accused NATO on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.