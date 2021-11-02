China accuses the United States of being ‘Vague’ in its response to the nuclear submarine accident.

China has increased its accusations of the US over its handling of a nuclear-powered submarine’s collision with an unknown object last month, accusing the US of being “deliberately ambiguous” about the circumstances on Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, was replying to the US 7th Fleet’s brief statement on Monday, which said an inquiry revealed the Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut had struck a “uncharted seamount”—an underwater mountain—on October 2.

The incident took place in the disputed South China Sea, according to the United States Naval Institute (USNI) News, which was the first to report it. The US Navy, on the other hand, has only stated that the operation is taking place in “international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.” The USS Connecticut, one of three ships in its class, was assessed for repairs, but its nuclear reactor and propulsion system were uninjured, according to the Navy. It took five days for the incident to be confirmed.

Beijing has been using the incident to demand for an end to all US military operations in the waters and skies around China, particularly in the South China Sea, which the Chinese government claims virtually entirely as part of its “nine-dash line.”

China has demanded a “full report of the situation,” which Wang has reiterated.

“What we’ve seen is that it took nearly a week for the US to publish a vague statement about the nuclear submarine colliding with an unknown object.” It now states it hit an undiscovered seamount nearly a month after the occurrence,” he continued. He further claimed that the US had been “deliberately ambiguous” about the accident’s location.

“The US has not provided any clarification on concerns such as the nuclear submarine’s navigational intent, nor has it said whether the incident occurred within a country’s exclusive economic zone or even territorial waters, nor has it said whether the incident resulted in a nuclear leak or damaged the marine environment,” Wang continued.

The Chinese envoy said the recent mishap demonstrated the US’s “lack of openness and recklessness” in a coordinated rhetorical effort that has intensified since the US and UK announced plans to transfer sensitive propulsion technology with Australia as part of the AUKUS deal.

He reiterated his appeal for the United States to “stop deploying.” This is a condensed version of the information.