China accuses the United States of becoming a “saboteur” in Asia.

After Biden’s top diplomat reiterated regional concerns over “Beijing’s aggressive moves,” China condemned Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s travel to Indonesia on Tuesday and labeled the US a “saboteur.”

Every South China Sea claimant has overlapping territorial disputes with China, each of which has a much smaller economy and military but is heavily reliant on the Chinese market for trade. In the last decade, littoral states like the Philippines have faced the brunt of China’s indirect economic restrictions.

Indonesia doesn’t consider itself a claimant because there are no sovereignty conflicts over islands or reefs in the energy-rich sea, but it is entitled to an exclusive economic zone, which is undercut by China’s claim to nearly the whole South China Sea as part of its sweeping “nine-dash line.” Reuters reported earlier this month on a months-long disagreement between Jakarta and Beijing over Indonesia’s EEZ oil and natural gas drilling.

Blinken defined the present “rules-based system” as allowing all countries to “pick their own path, free of compulsion, free of intimidation” during a speech at the University of Indonesia. The purpose of maintaining established principles, he explained, is “not to keep any country down.” “It’s not a competition between a US-centric region and a China-centric region,” Blinken remarked. The Indo-Pacific is a distinct geographical area. That is why there is widespread concern, from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia, and from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands, about Beijing’s aggressive actions, which include claiming open seas as their own, distorting open markets through subsidies to state-run companies, denying exports or revoking deals with countries whose policies it does not agree with, and engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities. This is something that all of the countries in the region want to change.” The secretary also underscored the United States’ support for the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s 2016 verdict, which deemed China’s sweeping maritime claims to be illegal under international law.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to the remarks by saying that American policy toward China was “contradictory” since it trumpeted the “China menace” while professing the US doesn’t want confrontation.

“Such a diametrically opposed attitude is incompatible with the spirit of the meeting between Chinese and American leaders. This is a condensed version of the information.