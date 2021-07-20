China accuses the CIA of hacking Beijing’s computers for more than a decade.

Just one day after a US-led coalition scolded Beijing over suspected state-sponsored cyberattacks on Microsoft, China has renewed charges that a CIA group has been hacking its major industries for over a decade.

Charges that China’s Ministry of State Security had sanctioned contract hackers to undertake cyber operations around the world were “unwarranted” and a “political smear,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

He told reporters at a daily press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday that the claims made by the US and its allies, including NATO, the European Union, the Five Eyes, and Japan, lacked evidence.

He advised Washington to be “very cautious when connecting cyberattacks to a national government.” “China resolutely rejects and condemns any sort of cyberattack,” Zhao added, adding that hacking would not be “encouraged, supported, or condoned” in China.

The Chinese official referred to the United States as the “world’s largest source of cyberattacks,” before stating that the CIA was responsible for 11 years of hacking Beijing’s important industries, citing a report.

According to Zhao, 52,000 harmful programs originating from outside China infected 5.31 million Chinese computers in 2020, according to data from China’s national cyber emergency response team. The United States and NATO countries were among the top three sources.

He then cited a study from the Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360 from March 2020, which said the CIA had “long targeted specific businesses and departments” in China.

According to Zhao, the study described “American CIA hacking organization APT-C-39” as having “infiltrated and assaulted China’s critical industries for as long as 11 years,” including aircraft, scientific research institutions, the oil industry, major internet corporations, and government agencies.

He added that the attacks “seriously threatened China’s national and economic security, as well as important infrastructure and the public’s personal data,” without specifying if similar behavior was ongoing.

Zhao’s reference to the Qihoo 360 report was a reiteration of the same charges he leveled against the US on October 21 last year, after the National Security Agency accused China of state-sponsored harmful cyber activity.

According to a briefing by a Biden administration official, Beijing’s national security arm was utilizing “criminal contract hackers to execute unsanctioned cyber operations globally, including for their own personal profit” in Monday’s rare united denunciation of Beijing’s hacking.

