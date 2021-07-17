China accuses Pakistan of ‘bombing’ a bus that killed 12 people.

Nine Chinese workers were among the 12 persons murdered in a bomb attack on a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, and Beijing demanded harsh retribution, while Islamabad blamed the blast on a “gas leak.”

Around 40 Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical workers boarded the bus on their way to a hydropower dam building site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Although Islamabad is Beijing’s closest regional partner, Pakistan has long been concerned about the safety of Chinese workers.

They are stationed in the country in large numbers to monitor and build infrastructure projects.

According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry, the bus “plunged into a ravine after a mechanical failure, resulting in gas leakage that produced a blast.”

Meanwhile, Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, expressed his “horror and condemnation” over the bombing.

He urged Pakistan to punish those responsible “severely” and “earnestly protect” Chinese nationals and projects.

The Chinese embassy in Islamabad has previously stated that its citizens were being “attacked.”

The accident, which occurred around 7 a.m., claimed the lives of nine Chinese workers and three Pakistanis, according to both governments.

Around 28 people were also injured, according to Arif Khan Yousafzai, a senior government official in the Kohistan area where the incident occurred.

Officials stated the military airlifted them to the hospital.

Pakistani authorities claimed they were conducting an inquiry.

According to the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority, work on the Dasu dam on the Indus River began in 2017 and was expected to be completed in five years.

In April, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at a luxury hotel in southwest Balochistan that was hosting the Chinese envoy, who was unharmed.

The group has recently claimed responsibility for a series of attacks, not only in Pakistan’s restive tribal areas along the Afghan border, but also in Pakistan’s metropolis, including Islamabad.

In recent years, Beijing has thrown billions of dollars into Pakistan to improve the country’s infrastructure.

However, Chinese-funded projects have created discontent, particularly among separatist organizations, who claim that locals are not benefiting and that the majority of jobs are going to outsiders.

At least eight people were killed when gunmen assaulted a luxurious hotel in Balochistan overlooking a landmark Chinese-backed project, the deep-water harbor in Gwadar, which provides critical access to the Arabian Sea.

In June 2000, Baloch insurgents attacked Karachi’s commercial capital, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which is partly controlled by Chinese companies.