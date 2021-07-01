China, according to Xi Jinping, will become the world’s dominant power within 30 years.

On Thursday, as tens of thousands gathered in Beijing to commemorate the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) 100th anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the party’s achievements and confidently stated its future ambitions.

The party’s centennial aim of building a “moderately wealthy society” had been achieved, according to the supreme leader, who wore a Mao suit as other officials appeared in formal clothing.

He remarked, referring to the People’s Republic of China centennial in 2049, that “[we]now march in confident strides toward the second 100-year goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all aspects.”

Xi praised the party’s early history, praising its humble working-class beginnings in the years following Russia’s October Revolution. As he declared China’s readiness to ward off bullying and tyranny by “foreign forces,” the Chinese leader’s address radiated an air of bullishness, even aggression.

He assured the nation, “We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we will never do so,” before warning of the party’s “unwavering determination” to settling the “Taiwan question.”