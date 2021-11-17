Chile’s Senate rejects impeachment proceedings against the president over a business deal revealed in the Pandora Papers.

Chile’s Senate refused to join the lower chamber of Congress in launching impeachment proceedings against President Sebastian Pinera over a commercial deal revealed in the Panama Papers revelations.

The vote for impeachment was 24 in favor, 18 against, and one abstention. To pass the measure, those voting to accuse the millionaire president with corruption needed at least 29 votes.

Senator Francisco Chahuan of Pinera’s center-right National Renewal party said, “The defense has vigorously disproved each of the facts that are provided as causes of this impeachment.”

This means Pinera will not face any punishment for the tumultuous sale of a mining company in 2010, when he was serving the first of two non-consecutive prison terms.

Pinera might have faced up to five years in prison if he had been impeached.

Even though a dozen senators still had to add their own votes, applause could be heard from the presidential headquarters of the Palacio de La Moneda once it became mathematically evident that parliamentarians had gathered enough support for the president to avoid impeachment.

The Panama Papers exposed offshore transactions involving prominent politicians from throughout the world.

They linked Pinera to the sale of a mining company called Dominga for $152 million to billionaire Carlos Delano, a personal friend of the president, through a company owned by his children.

According to the documents, a major portion of the operation took place in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven.

According to Chile’s opposition, Pinera benefited himself and his family from the transaction by using information he obtained while in office.

Pinera’s influence, according to the report, pushed up the sale price.

Last Monday, the Chamber of Deputies voted to begin impeachment procedures.

“As president, he directly enriched (himself) and his family with information he obtained in the exercise of his office,” opposition member Jaime Naranjo said at the time.

The call for Pinera’s impeachment — he is serving his second term, which began in March 2018 — was made in early October by members of the opposition, who took 15 hours last week to read the charges against him, ostensibly to allow one legislator to finish a quarantine period and still vote.

Pinera, one of Chile’s wealthiest men, has denied any wrongdoing and claims that a 2017 probe into the purchase cleared him.

Pinera, one of Chile's wealthiest men, has denied any wrongdoing and claims that a 2017 probe into the purchase cleared him.

Pinera was the subject of a fresh probe that began last month.