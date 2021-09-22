Chile’s Presidential Campaign Has Begun.

Chile’s presidential election began on Wednesday to replace President Sebastian Pinera, who had a four-year tenure highlighted by enormous anti-inequality rallies and a campaign to revise the country’s dictatorship-era constitution.

Seven candidates are standing in the November 21 elections, but polls suggest that nearly half of voters are undecided, the highest number in decades.

With only two months to go, polls show that the top two candidates, one on the left and one on the center-right, have only 13 and 11 percent voter intention, respectively, while the third-placed candidate has only 6%.

The campaign will kick off with a television discussion on Wednesday, amid a “crisis of legitimacy and confidence” in Chile’s political leadership, according to University of Santiago analyst Pamela Figueroa.

In elections for a 155-member commission to rewrite Chile’s constitution in May, Chileans overwhelmingly chose candidates who were not affiliated with current political parties.

Almost half of voters chose independent candidates, the majority of whom were left-leaning, in a rebuke to the country’s ruling right and established political parties in general.

It demonstrated that Pinera’s government and parties were not “attuned to citizens’ expectations and aspirations,” as he put it at the time.

On November 21, 14.7 million Chileans, as well as 155 members of the Chamber of Deputies and half of the Senate, will be able to vote for Pinera’s replacement.

A presidential runoff will be held on December 19 if necessary.

According to polls, communist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, is leading the Approve Dignity alliance, which includes the Communist Party, with 13 percent of the vote. He would be Chile’s youngest president in history.

Sebastian Sichel, 44, of Pinera’s center-right Chile Vamos (Let’s Go Chile) alliance, is two points behind him.

Yasna Provoste, a Christian Democrat and former Senate President who has received support from center-left parties, is in third place with 6% of the vote.

Four other candidates have significantly lower polling numbers.

Pinera is unable to run because Chile’s constitution prohibits successive presidential terms.

The election follows a period of turmoil that began in 2019 with large-scale protests — the largest since Chile’s return to democracy 31 years ago – that resulted in the deaths of several dozen people.

A new constitution to replace the existing one, which was approved in 1980 during dictator Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship from 1973 to 1990, was a prominent demand.

Many people blame it for the huge chasm that exists between Chile’s rich and poor. It minimizes the role of the state and promotes private industry.

