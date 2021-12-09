Chile’s President signs a law allowing same-gender marriage.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera signed a legislation legalizing same-sex marriage on Thursday, two days after Congress adopted a bill opposed by one of the leading candidates for his replacement in next week’s elections.

Chile is now one of roughly 30 countries in the world, and one of only a few in majority Catholic Latin America, where same-sex couples can legally marry. They can now adopt children in Chile.

“Today is the day for marriage equality in our nation, the day for deepening the ideals of liberty and dignity,” Pinera declared as he signed the historic bill in Santiago’s government building.

“The time has come to sanctify the freedom to love and build a family, and to give full value to the dignity of all love and affection interactions between two people,” he continued.

Three months after the law is published in the official government gazette, same-sex marriages can begin.

Until now, only Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as 18 of Mexico’s 32 states, allowed same-sex couples to marry.

Chile legalized same-sex civil partnerships in 2015, and President Michelle Bachelet introduced a marriage measure to Congress in 2017.

In an unexpected move, her conservative successor, Pinera, declared in June that he would push Congress to enact the bill, which is backed by a majority of Chileans.

The issue is dividing the two presidential contenders, who will face off on December 19 in a run-off election.

Gabriel Boric, 35, who represents a leftist coalition that includes the Communist Party, voted “yes” in his capacity as a lawmaker to support the bill.

However, Jose Antonio Kast, a 55-year-old far-right candidate who received 28% of first-round votes against Boric’s 26%, campaigned against it.