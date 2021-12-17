Chile’s President is chosen from polar opposites.

Chile, which is undergoing tremendous upheaval, will pick a president on Sunday from a field of diametrically opposed contenders seeking for votes from an apathetic and disillusioned populace.

The country faces a stark leadership option as it rewrites its dictatorship-era constitution in response to a societal revolt against economic hardship and one of the world’s highest rates of economic inequality.

Far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic paradigm he left behind, and socialist politician Gabriel Boric, with his aspirations for a welfare state, couldn’t have been more dissimilar.

“Many people are clearly dissatisfied with the options available to them. This is due to the fact that the moderate candidates did not advance to the runoff. The two most radical candidates advanced to the runoff round “New York University analyst Patricio Navia told AFP.

Kast, 55, and Boric, 35, are neck and neck in the polls.

With half of the electorate undecided, poor voter turnout in recent elections, and a high number of Chileans dissatisfied with either candidate, the election could be characterised by high abstention and a big protest vote.

“The majority of Chileans who vote… will vote out of fear,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington, DC, to AFP.

They’ll vote either “because they don’t want a more rightwing Chile (under Kast) or because they’re afraid Boric would fall under the Communist Party’s control and become another Venezuela.”

Kast, a father of nine who formed the far-right Republican Party, has shown sympathy for Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, opposes homosexual marriage and abortion, and wants to lower taxes and fight crime.

Boric, a former student activist, is a social liberal who leads the leftist Approve Dignity coalition, which seeks to raise taxes and spend more on social programs.

His coalition includes the Communist Party, which disturbs many Chileans who blame socialist policies for the country’s collapse, blaming it on the demise of Venezuela, whose citizens it receives as migrants.

“It’s (a vote) against communism for me,” Kast voter and 75-year-old retiree Ricardo Sepulveda told AFP in Santiago.

Kast’s statements, on the other hand, are “like a continuation” of Pinochet’s, according to special needs teacher Camila Chamblas, 26.

"It's hazardous," she warned, adding that young people, who have a high rate of apathy, should vote to avoid "what happened to their parents" under.