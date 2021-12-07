Chile’s Congress passes a bill legalizing same-gender marriage.

Chile’s congress approved a long-awaited bill legalizing same-sex marriage on Tuesday, joining a small group of countries in mostly Catholic Latin America that have passed such legislation.

President Sebastian Pinera has endorsed the bill, which he must sign into law. It will also allow married same-sex couples to adopt children.

The bill was approved by the upper house of congress, or senate, on Tuesday, and the lower chamber of deputies quickly gave it its final approval with 82 votes to 20.

There were two no votes.

Until now, only Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, as well as 14 of Mexico’s 32 states, allowed same-sex couples to marry.

In 2015, the country approved same-sex civil unions, and since then-President Michelle Bachelet brought a bill to Congress in 2017, the country has been excitedly expecting the legalization of gay marriage.

In a surprising move, her conservative successor, Pinera, declared in June that he would push Congress to enact the bill, which has the support of a majority of Chileans.

Despite the fact that the proposal has been continually rejected by Chile’s ruling right wing’s most conservative faction, it has received a majority “yes” vote at every stage of the process in an opposition-dominated congress.

The issue is dividing the two presidential contenders, who will face off on December 19 in a run-off election.

Gabriel Boric, 35, who represents a leftist coalition that includes the Communist Party, voted “yes” in his capacity as a lawmaker to support the bill.

However, Jose Antonio Kast, a 55-year-old far-right candidate who received 28% of first-round votes against Boric’s 26%, campaigned against it.