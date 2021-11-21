Chileans elect a president in polarized, wide-open elections.

Chileans voted in presidential elections on Sunday, two years after protests that set the country on the route to constitutional reform, with two men from opposing political camps leading a field of seven candidates.

Chile is holding its fourth presidential election in 18 months, this time for a president who will serve as the country’s first post-dictatorship constitution drafter.

It is widely regarded as the most open presidential election in decades, with half of the country’s 15 million voters reported to be undecided ahead of Sunday’s vote.

The election, which comes after a popular uprising against deep social inequality, could extend the recent rout of traditional political parties that have governed over decades of neoliberal policy that has been credited with Chile’s relative wealth but has been criticized for neglecting the poor and working classes.

The two front-runners, a young leftist former student activist and a far-right ex-congressman, are not members of the traditional coalitions that have governed Chile for the past three decades since dictator Augusto Pinochet stepped down.

Gabriel Boric, 35, of the leftist Approve Dignity coalition, which includes the Communist Party, and far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party, are the frontrunners, with each receiving approximately a quarter of voter intentions.

Both are members of non-governing minority parties.

In opinion polls leading up to the election, centrists, including the candidate from President Sebastian Pinera’s unpopular party, were the least popular.

“We have to vote because the country requires change,” said Felipe Rojas, a 24-year-old voter. “We’ve had enough of the same politicians.” On a particularly hot summer day in Santiago, with temperatures topping 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), he complained of long voter lines, adding “it seems as though they don’t want us to vote.” It was critical for Cristina Arellano, a 42-year-old accountant, to vote “to turn the page on the division and violence in the streets.” Pinera was the first prominent figure to vote, and he encouraged others to do so as well, stating that “all opinions matter.” The election on Sunday follows polls in May for a committee that would revise Chile’s constitution, which was a main demand of protesters who went to the streets in October 2019.

Hundreds of people died in weeks of protests against low wages and pensions, bad public health care and education, and “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor, according to a new OECD assessment.

The administration eventually agreed to a referendum, which approved a new constitution a year later. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.