Chilean fishermen stage a protest to demand that the port of Valparaiso be reopened.

Chilean fishing boats battled with navy officials in Valparaiso on Wednesday, demanding to return to work at one of the country’s busiest seaports.

More than 200 fisherman protested in the harbor in a variety of vessels. According to AFP pictures, they set fire to at least five massive tires hung on the pier’s walls.

The tires are there to keep ships from colliding during docking.

On patrol boats, uniformed Chilean Navy officials in charge of port security attempted to extinguish the fires with water jets from hoses that they also aimed at the fishing boats in an attempt to pull them away.

“Naval personnel used compressed air to shoot rubber bullets at the several boats in the sector,” claimed Nelson Saavedra, the marine governor of Valparaiso.

Fishermen retaliated with “stones, benzine, accelerant, paint bombs, and also ran onto the Navy vessels,” according to him.

At least three protestors were injured, according to the protesters. The fishermen are asking that the government follow through on an agreement to construct a new pier for their use at the port.

The fishermen’s lawyer, Felipe Olea, told local media that the employees seek to be “paid for the next four years during which they will be without a cove where they will be unable to work.”

The fisherman were relocated from an area of the Port of Valparaiso where they operated eight years ago due to construction.

They were relocated to Quintero, a beach hamlet 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Valparaiso.

The country’s second-largest port, Valparaiso, carried 9.3 million tons of goods in 2019, while also hosting at least 40 cruise ships and 100,000 visitors each year.