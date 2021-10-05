Chilean cops bust a human trafficking ring that smuggles Haitian children to the United States and Mexico.

Chilean police apprehended a smuggling network attempting to smuggle Haitian migrants from Chile to the United States and Mexico, according to Interpol, the international crime police organization.

Around 1,000 Haitians were among the migrants, with 267 of them being youngsters under the age of six. Some of the children were traveling alone or without their parents since their parents died along the trip.

Interpol claimed in a statement that “large numbers of youngsters of Chilean nationality were stranded, unable to continue their journey to the United States” at border checkpoints in Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama.

In March 2020, Chile contacted Interpol’s Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants branch, requesting any information on the case from Central and South America. Hundreds more minors were added to the registry as a result of this. The operation was renamed “Frontera Norte” and proceeded.

Chilean authorities arrested nine people accused of being ring leaders on September 29. “Four Chileans, two Venezuelans, one Peruvian, one Haitian, and one Paraguayan are among those seized, all of whom will face charges of unlawful association and migrant smuggling.”

The smuggling organization used the messaging app WhatsApp to entice people seeking to flee their nation due to political unrest and natural calamities.

In a statement, Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock stated, “It is heartbreaking to consider what these vulnerable youngsters, some of whom are just a few years old, have undergone.”

“The Chilean PDI’s dedication to investigating and dismantling this network, with the help of other countries participating through Interpol, demonstrates what law enforcement cooperation can achieve when intelligence is shared.”