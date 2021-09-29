Chile is taking steps to decriminalize elective abortion.

On Tuesday, Chile’s lower house of Congress approved a bill decriminalizing abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy, a huge step toward legalizing a treatment that is still illegal in only a few Latin American countries.

Chile’s ultra-conservative upper chamber, or Senate, has yet to ratify the measure.

According to the legislative Twitter account, MPs in the Chamber of Deputies granted the green light on Tuesday, International Safe Abortion Day, with 75 votes in favor, 68 votes against, and two abstentions.

The bill, introduced by opposition MPs in 2018, aims to modify the current law, which allows elective abortion only in three circumstances: when the pregnant woman’s life is in danger, when the fetus is unviable, or when the pregnancy is the consequence of rape.

According to advocates, these legal abortions account for just approximately 3% of the country’s tens of thousands of clandestine abortions.

Until 2017, Chile had an outright prohibition on the surgery, which was still unavailable to the majority of Latin American women.

One of the bill’s writers, Communist MP Camila Vallejo, tweeted, “This is for all the women… who have been persecuted and criminalized.”

She went on to say, “Down with the patriarchy, which will fall, will fall!” “Feminism will win! Feminism will win!”

Only Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina – since January – and Guyana, as well as Mexico City and three Mexican states, have legalized abortion in Latin America.

El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti have prohibited it, while most other countries permit it only for medical reasons or in cases of rape.