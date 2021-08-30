Children’s online gaming in China is limited to three hours per week.

China declared on Monday that during school hours, children’s online gaming time will be limited to three hours per week, the latest measure in a wide assault on tech titans in the world’s largest gaming market.

Gamers under the age of 18 will be able to play online only between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to state news agency Xinhua, in an effort to combat addiction in the gaming-crazed country.

When enrolling to play online, gamers must utilize their ID cards to ensure that minors do not lie about their age.

Children will be allowed to play a little longer during the school vacations, with a daily limit of 60 minutes.

“Gaming addiction has had an impact on studies and everyday life… In a statement, the National Press and Publication Administration said, “Many parents have become miserable.”

Companies are not allowed to provide gaming services outside of the specified hours, though the statement did not specify how rule-breakers would be punished.

Previously, a prohibition on late-night gaming and a limit of 90 minutes of playtime on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays had been in place since late 2019.

China’s Communist rulers have been tightening their grip on major tech and other prominent industries that attract hundreds of millions of customers.

Gaming appears to be the next target for regulators, who have enacted a slew of new laws in recent months aimed at weeding out the culture’s excesses among Chinese youth, ranging from poor eyesight to internet addiction.

The business, which generated 130 billion yuan ($20 billion) in revenue in the first half of this year, has been lambasted in ominous official media headlines in recent days, with one story labeling games as “spiritual opium.”

Tencent, a Chinese internet titan, launched a facial recognition “midnight patrol” function in July to catch adolescents impersonating adults in order to circumvent a regulatory curfew on underage gamers.