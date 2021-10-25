Children under the age of 16 in Australia are required to obtain parental consent before using social media platforms.

On Monday, the Australian government issued a draft bill that would require parental approval for users under the age of 16 to join social media platforms, as well as other online privacy and safety requirements.

According to a government statement, the new law aims to protect Australians online and enforce privacy rules. Social media platforms would now be obligated to take all reasonable steps to verify a user’s age and to prioritize the best interests of young users when processing personal information supplied to the network.

The new regulation is aimed at addressing mental health concerns among young people in the country as well as safeguarding youngsters from social media corporations.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a steady rise in indicators of distress and mental illness among young people in Australia. While the causes for this are numerous and complicated, we do know that social media is a contributing factor “David Coleman, the Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, stated.

The Australian government’s latest online legislation is unsurprising, given Australia’s longstanding support for international control of the internet and social media businesses. This year, Australia introduced legislation that could lead to the imprisonment of social media executives if their sites are found to be streaming violent pictures. Another regulation approved this year mandates that Google and Facebook compensate journalists who appear on their platforms.

Companies who do not comply with the new safety and security criteria might face fines of up to ten million Australian dollars ($7.5 million), according to the proposed legislation.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The suggested legislative amendments come after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen claimed earlier this month that where the public good and what profited the firm conflicted, Facebook would chose its own interests.

Mia Garlick, Facebook’s regional director of public policy, said her company has been advocating for Australia’s privacy rules to change in line with new technologies.

“We have supported the establishment of international regulations around young people’s data, such as the U.K. Age Appropriate Design Code,” Garlick said in a statement, referring to British legislation that requires platforms to verify users’ ages if content poses a risk to their safety. This is a condensed version of the information.