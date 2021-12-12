Children in a park come across a body believed to be that of a woman who has been missing for weeks.

A body thought to be that of a lady who went missing in late November was discovered by a group of children playing in a park on Sunday.

The body was discovered in Brunswick Park in south London, according to The Guardian. The body is thought to be that of Petra Srncova, a 32-year-old National Health Service employee who was last seen on November 28.

According to the publication, police are still awaiting formal identification, but her family has been contacted. At this point in the investigation, they are classifying her death as unexplained.

According to The Guardian, Srncova vanished while on her way home after a shift at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in Westminster, where she worked as a senior nurse assistant.

On November 3, a colleague reported her missing, according to the newspaper. Her family in the Czech Republic claims they haven’t heard from her in a long time.

A man was arrested and then freed in connection with her disappearance. As the inquiry into her disappearance progressed, a police spokesperson told The Guardian that investigators became “increasingly concerned” about her.

Srncova’s disappearance was “out of character,” according to Detective Superintendent Claire Kelland.

“Of course, her family is worried and wants to know where she is,” Kelland explained.

Harriet Harman, a Labour MP, held a press conference on Saturday to seek for assistance in locating Srncova. “Petra has gone missing, and we’re asking for help from the public in finding her,” she stated.

“She’s been missing for a few days now, she’s only 32, she’s from the Czech Republic, her parents are obviously very concerned about her,” she told The Guardian. “I feel we’ve all got a particular responsibility to try and find her because she was away from her home country, away from her family, here working for our national health service,” she added.

Harman took to Twitter to express his shock at the body's discovery. Sarah Everard, 33, went missing while walking home from a friend's house in London in March, and her body was discovered just months later.