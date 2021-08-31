Children from Lebanon’s “New Poor” are being pushed out of private schools.

Roula Mrad hoped to give her children a head start in life by enrolling them in a private school, but the country’s economic crisis has forced her to enroll them in Lebanon’s inferior public system.

Mrad, who works in the finance ministry, added, “My children have always been educated privately.”

However, “we can no longer afford that luxury.”

She is one of thousands of newly disadvantaged parents in the Mediterranean country who have pulled their children out of private schools due to a lack of funds.

Since the crisis began in 2019, more than 90,000 Lebanese children have been relocated, according to the education ministry, which expects thousands more when schools reopen on September 27.

Lebanon’s middle class has been decimated by the country’s financial catastrophe, which has been one of the world’s worst since the 1850s.

Entire families have seen their savings almost vanish, and their salaries have shrunk to less than a tenth of what they once were.

According to the United Nations, poverty today affects more than three-quarters of the world’s population.

Mrad relocated her eldest son to a state facility to finish his senior year of high school last year, unable to keep up with ever-increasing private school expenses.

Rawad’s costs were lowered from about $3,000 per year to just $170, and the books were now free.

Rayan, his 14-year-old brother, will join him this year. The family, on the other hand, will make every effort to retain their youngest daughter in the private system for a little longer.

Sami Makhlouf, a 55-year-old plumber, claims he used to spend $13,000 a year on his four children’s private school.

However, due to a drop in his profits last year, he was compelled to relocate his entire family from a Beirut suburb to his hometown in Lebanon’s east.

He claims that living is less expensive in the village of Qaa, where he owns a vegetable garden and his children are enrolled in a government school.

“The middle class has been devastated by this crisis,” Makhlouf remarked.

“We’ve evolved into the new poor.”

The problem has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Save the Children, more than a million children in Lebanon have been out of school since Covid-19 started in February 2020.

After months of trying to adopt distant learning amid gasoline shortages and never-ending power outages, the country is prepared to return to countrywide in-classroom study.

The ministry of education claims it is doing everything it can to adapt.

The ministry of education claims it is doing everything it can to adapt.

It has donated solar panels to 122 schools and hopes with international support.