Chickeeduck, a pro-democracy clothing brand, is leaving Hong Kong.

A Hong Kong clothing firm that promoted democracy with bright, tongue-in-cheek cartoon designs announced on Thursday that it will close its stores next year due to “extraordinary persecution” from government and political opponents.

Chickeeduck has been known for its cute cartoon creatures since its inception in 1990, and as democratic protests erupted in the city in recent years, it embraced designs that gently supported the movement.

China is currently remaking Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, employing a national security statute that has suppressed criticism, and is waging a campaign to expel anyone deemed traitorous.

“Over the past 18 months, Chickeeduck has been subjected to unparalleled persecution by unknown hostile forces,” said Herbert Chow, the company’s owner, in a statement announcing the company’s decision to exit the Hong Kong market in the second half of 2022.

“Rather than wasting time, energy, and resources fighting mysterious hostile forces who have put the company’s employees, artists, and local collaborative brands in danger, we’d rather take a step back and quit.”

Multiple Hong Kong government departments conducted investigations and spot checks, citing investigations of factories and suppliers on the Chinese mainland, stores struggling to renew leases, threatening phone calls to employees, and investigations and spot checks conducted by multiple Hong Kong government departments.

Chickeeduck’s illegal drawings appear innocent at first view.

Cushions with yellow birds holding umbrellas and speech bubbles that say “I love HK” are among them, as are canvas bags with five ducklings swimming on one side and a flag-bearing chicken on the other.

The popular designs, however, were a clear tribute to Hong Kong’s democratic movement, which is now being swept away by China’s crackdown on dissent, according to individuals familiar with the city’s recent stormy politics.

Chow made no attempt to hide his messages.

For example, the tote bag was a play on the popular protest slogan “Five demands, not one less.”

Other goods include recognizable cartoon representations of pro-democracy demonstrators wearing yellow hard helmets and gas masks while fighting the police.

Chow highlighted the problems factories and suppliers were having in an interview with AFP earlier this year, saying he was perplexed that such designs would be deemed illegal.

He stated, “I don’t see what’s wrong with the message.”