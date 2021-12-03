Cheetah Cubs Are Successfully Rescued After Being Abandoned By Their Mother Due To Drought

After their mother abandoned them, three cheetah cubs in Kenya are now in good hands. The cubs were rescued from Wajir County in northeast Kenya by Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy rangers when they were just a few days old.

According to CengNews, it is not common for cheetahs to abandon their babies, but rescuers believe the mother had no choice but to leave them behind due to the drought in the area.

“We’ve had a severe drought recently, and a mother cheetah murdered a goat from a nearby village,” said Mohamed Sharmarke, head of the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy. “The cheetah that was eating the goat was scared away by the locals.” The cheetah kittens were discovered hiding in the undergrowth, according to Sharmarke. The rangers waited for the mother to return to her children, but when she did not, they took custody of the cubs.

“After a few hours, we couldn’t leave them since it was getting dark and we were frightened of predators,” Sharmarke explained.

Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy were congratulated by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for assuring the safety of the three abandoned pups.

“They were then airlifted to Nairobi Animal Orphanage by KWS Airwing, where they are being cared for by KWS wardens,” KWS wrote on social media.

The drought that has gripped northern Kenya is wreaking havoc on the region’s animals and livestock. The Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy recently tweeted about the deaths of 11 giraffes in Wajir, citing “worsening drought.” They also stated how animals and people’s livelihoods are “slowly being wiped away” in the area. According to The Associated Press, Yusuf Abdullahi, a local who lost 40 goats, stated, “If they die, we all die.”

Sharmarke also stated how animals in the area is suffering as a result of the drought. He remarked previously in November, “The heat on the earth tells you the sign of malnutrition we’re facing.”

Experts pointed out that while Africa contributes the least to global warming, its citizens suffer the most from its consequences. They anticipate that such climate shocks will become increasingly common on the continent.

In October, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta noted at the launch of a regional early warning climate center in Nairobi, the country’s capital, that “Africa, while now responsible for a tiny amount of total world greenhouse gas emissions, is under significant threat from climate change.”

East’s executive director. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.