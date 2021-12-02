Cheetah Cubs are rescued after their mother was forced to abandon them due to a drought.

Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, a community-led initiative in Wajir County in Kenya’s northeast, rescued the cubs.

The conservancy’s chairman, Sharmake Mohamed, told The Washington Newsday that cheetahs abandoning their young was unusual.

“We’ve recently experienced a severe drought, and the mother cheetah murdered a goat from a neighbouring village,” he explained. “The villagers chased away the cheetah that was eating the goat. Our rangers discovered the cubs in a brush and waited for the mother to return in vain.

“We couldn’t leave them after a few hours because it was getting dark and we were afraid of predation.”

The cubs were healthy and couldn’t have been more than a few days old when they were rescued, according to Mohamed.

The Kenya Wildlife Service collected them and sent them to the Nairobi Animal Orphanage, where they are being cared for.

In a Facebook post, the Kenya Wildlife Service praised Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy community rangers for rescuing three cheetah pups who had been abandoned by their mother in Wajir County owing to the severe drought.

“The cubs were then transported to Nairobi Animal Orphanage by the KWS Airwing, where they are being watched for by the animal caretakers and vet team.”

