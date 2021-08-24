Charlie Watts is the Rolling Stones’ heartbeat.

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ silent man, died on Tuesday at the age of 80. He was known for setting the pace for the legendary rock band in his own steady style.

Watts’ deadpan attitude and metronomic rhythms were an important component of the band’s famous performances, counterbalancing singer Mick Jagger’s onstage fire and charisma, as well as the antics of guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

Watts lived quietly on a stud farm in the rural Devon countryside with his wife of more than 50 years, Shirley Shepherd, while the other members became notorious for “marriage break-ups, addiction, arrests, and furious bust-ups,” according to Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

In 2012, the Mirror said, “Through five decades of chaos, drummer Charlie Watts has been the calm at the center of the Rolling Stones tempest, on and off stage.”

He was hospitalized for alcohol and heroin misuse in the 1980s, although he claimed to have recovered.

“It was a very brief period of time for me. He told the newspaper, “I just stopped since it didn’t suit me at all.”

Watts was not interested in robbing hotels and sleeping with prostitutes.

In 1994, he told Rolling Stone magazine, “I’ve never filled the stereotype of the rock star.” “Bill Wyman and I began to grow beards in the 1970s, and the effort left us exhausted.”

Charles Robert Watts was born on June 2, 1941, in London, and began listening to jazz at the age of ten, listening to artists such as Jelly Roll Morton and Charlie Parker.

According to the Rolling Stones’ official website, he began drumming as a child and turned an old banjo with a skin covering into a snare drum.

But, according to the report, he had no official instruction and learnt by watching renowned jazz drummers in London bars.

He worked as a graphic designer after finishing his studies and played in a variety of jazz bands in the evenings before joining the Rolling Stones in 1963.

Watts maintained his love of jazz as the leader of a jazz quintet and tentet, as well as a 32-piece band known as the Charlie Watts Orchestra, throughout his time with the Stones.

Watts seemed unconcerned about the possibility of the Rolling Stones disbanding as the band grew older.

Watts seemed unconcerned about the possibility of the Rolling Stones disbanding as the band grew older.

"To say this is the final show would not be very sad, at least not for me. In a 2018 interview with New Musical Express (NME), he said, "I'll just carry on as I was yesterday or today," as the septuagenarian band produced another album.