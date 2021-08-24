Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at the age of 80.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of our dear Charlie Watts. On Tuesday, The Rolling Stones released a statement saying, “He died away quietly in a London hospital earlier today, accompanied by his family.” “Charlie was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa, as well as one of the greatest drummers of his generation as a member of The Rolling Stones.”

Watts, along with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, and Brian Jones, joined the Stones as an initial member in January 1963.

According to the BBC, Watts’ death comes just weeks after it was reported that he would miss the band’s U.S. tour dates to recover from an undisclosed medical operation. Watts had already been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004.

This is a developing news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.