Charity has discovered ten bodies on a migrant boat off the coast of Libya.

Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday that ten individuals were found dead on an overloaded boat carrying migrants off the coast of Libya, apparently from suffocation.

On Tuesday, the charity’s Geo Barents rescue ship rescued 99 people from the sinking ship before making the horrific discovery in the lower deck.

“Ten individuals were found dead at the bottom of the overcrowded wooden boat,” the organisation, known by its French initials MSF, tweeted.

The air was filled with the scent of petroleum, according to a later statement, and the victims most likely perished from the fumes after 13 hours at sea.

The bodies were brought on board the Geo Barents after a two-hour journey, where they will be held until a respectful burial.

“How can we allow this in 2021?” MSF said, describing them as “ten unnecessary deaths.”

Each year, tens of thousands of individuals attempt to enter Europe across the central Mediterranean, departing from Libya and Tunisia, with the majority of them destined for Italy.

According to Flavio Di Giacomo of the UN’s Migration Agency, the IOM, 1,236 persons have died in the central Mediterranean so far this year, compared to 858 in the same period of 2020.

He said the Geo Barents rescue “probably avoided further victims,” and that it demonstrated “the necessity to boost marine patrols.”

Geo Barents saved the boat for the third time in 24 hours in waters near Libya and Malta.

On board the charity ship are 186 people, including 61 youngsters, the youngest of them is only 10 months old.

They arrived in Libya from a variety of nations, including Guinea, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Somalia, and Syria, according to the charity.

“On a day like today, when we bring ten bodies on board our ship, we are once again witnessing Europe’s unwillingness to ensure a vitally needed search and rescue system in the central Mediterranean,” Caroline Willemen, MSF mission head on board the Geo Barents, said in a statement.

She explained that the survivors, some of whom had traveled for hours with the bodies of their deceased friends and relatives, needed a safe place to depart immediately.