Charges of rioting have been leveled on a Solomon opposition figure.

On Tuesday, police in the restive Solomon Islands pressed charges against a key opposition figure in connection with violent rioting that erupted last month.

Armed police arrested United Party president John Kwaita at his home late Monday and charged him with violating Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

“The suspect has been released on bail,” a police official told AFP, adding that the suspect “would appear before the Honiara Central Magistrate in February of 2022.”

Anti-government riots in Honiara’s capital prompted extensive theft and arson late last month, damaging US$67 million in damage and destroying the city’s Chinatown area.

At least three people were killed in the clashes, which prompted the deployment of 200 peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea on short notice.

Opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who wants to strengthen ties with Beijing, spurred the protests.

The leaders of Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous island, are opposed to his leadership.

Kwaita is from Malaita, and two of his United Party’s members of parliament voted against Sogavare in a failed no-confidence vote earlier this month.

“I call for calm at this moment,” said ally Peter Kenilorea, urging supporters not to take to the streets.