Champagne Houses in France Expect Record Sales in 2021.

Champagne sales are projected to hit new highs this year as retailers restock stocks following months of virus-related limitations and demand increases, according to a trade group.

However, uncertainty about the recently discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has clouded the outlook for the crucial Christmas and New Year festive season.

According to Jean-Marie Barillere, co-president of the CIVC champagne industry association and president of the UMP champagne brand group, the sector is on track to sell 315 million bottles this year, generating 5.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in revenue.

If true, this would surpass the existing yearly sales record of 5 billion euros set in 2019 before the Covid attack.

The sales increase comes as a result of severe spring frosts followed by summer rains that wrecked havoc on vineyards across France, with harvest losses of up to a third expected this year.

Champagne, on the other hand, must be matured for at least a year, and producers have traditionally kept millions of bottles locked away in their cellars to assure consistent supplies from year to year.

Strong exports, particularly to English-speaking countries, were a major component in the year’s success, according to Barillere.

He stated, “The pandemic has produced new consumer behaviors.” “Everything associated to entertaining at home, including champagne, is in high demand.” However, whether or not the Omicron strand prompts new travel restrictions, curfews, or lockdowns, the prospects for traditional events and restaurant dining over Christmas and New Year’s are dependent on Covid developments and whether or not the Omicron strand prompts new travel restrictions, curfews, or lockdowns.

“I would have told you two weeks ago that the forecast for the holiday season was fantastic,” he continued, “but the new version has dimmed our excitement.”

Plans for end-of-year celebrations were now in risk of coming to a “terrible halt.”

Omicron cases have been recorded in dozens of nations, and the World Health Organization has stated that determining how harmful the variant is could take weeks.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s health office has warned that the new strand might be responsible for more than half of Europe’s Covid cases in the coming months.