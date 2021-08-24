Chad’s Habre: Brutal Tyrant Imprisoned Following Landmark Trial

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who died at the age of 79, was a cruel tyrant who killed, tortured, and imprisoned tens of thousands of people during his eight-year reign.

Habre was sentenced to life in jail following a landmark trial, and he spent his final years in prison in Senegal, where he died in hospital, according to Senegalese officials.

The Extraordinary African Chambers, a tribunal established by Senegal and the African Union, sentenced Habre to life in prison in May 2016 for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and torture (AU).

The trial established a global precedent as the first time a country punished a former leader of another country for human rights violations.

In 2017, the sentence was upheld.

The court ordered him to compensate each victim of rape, arbitrary detention, and incarceration, as well as their relatives, during his reign.

Habre, a desert warfare expert, was known for his harsh repression of opposition, which included reported torture and killings of opponents, drawing him similarities to Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

During his reign, at than 40,000 individuals were slaughtered, according to investigators.

Habre was born in Faya-Largeau, northern Chad, to a farmer father and grew up among nomads in the Djourab desert.

Before leaving for Paris in 1963 to study law and attend Sciences-Po, the famed political science school, his brilliance got him a position as a municipal official. Ernesto “Che” Guevara was a major influence on him at the time.

Habre became the leader of the Chad National Liberation Front a year after coming home in 1971, before splitting off to form the Northern Armed Forces, another rebel group (FAN).

In 1974, he made headlines when he kidnapped a French ethnologist and imprisoned her for three years until agreeing to terms for her release with France.

Habre, a fervent nationalist, eventually served as Prime Minister in President Felix Malloum’s cabinet and as Defense Minister in President Goukouni Weddeye’s administration.

Unlike Weddeye, Habre was a vocal critic of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, and the two did not get along.

Habre split from his Tripoli-backed allies only a few months after Weddeye’s 1979 government was formed, sparking turmoil in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena.

In 1980, he fled the capital for eastern Chad, but returned in 1982 to fight his way to power.

Opponents — real or imagined – were detained, tortured, and frequently executed by Chad’s secret police, the Documentation and Security Directorate (DDS).

Habre's reign came to an end.