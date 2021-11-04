Cervical Cancer Risk is Reduced ‘Substantially’ by HPV Vaccines, according to a new study.

According to a study released Thursday, cervical cancer cases decreased among British women who received a vaccine against the human papillomavirus.

According to findings published in The Lancet medical journal, researchers found a “substantial reduction” in cervical cancer and precancer rates before and after an HPV immunisation program was implemented in England in 2008. This was especially true among the youngest women who had received the vaccine.

The researchers noted, “Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of HPV immunization using the bivalent Cervarix vaccine on cervical cancer incidence.”

With an 87 percent reduction in risk among those who were vaccinated at the earliest possible age of 12-13 years old, the predicted risk reduction was most notable. According to the study, those who were immunized between the ages of 16 and 18 experienced a 34% decrease in their immunity.

Cervical cancer, which is caused by HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection, can be prevented with proven and safe vaccines, and it can also be treated if discovered early.

Last year, the World Health Organization announced a global campaign to eradicate the disease, which is one of the most frequent cancers in women and claims the lives of hundreds of thousands every year.

According to an editorial accompanying the findings, while the latest study appears to support widespread use of HPV vaccines, adoption and availability of the doses are issues.

“Even in a wealthy country like England, where HPV vaccination is free, uptake has not reached the WHO’s 90 percent vaccination objective for girls aged 15,” wrote gynecologists Maggie Cruickshank and Mihaela Grigore.

“Covid-19 adds to a lengthy list of challenges in administering HPV immunization, including access to inexpensive vaccines, infrastructure for low-temperature-controlled supply chains, distribution, and waste disposal,” says the report.

The study’s authors also acknowledged several limitations, such as the fact that cervical cancer is uncommon in the age group they studied — people under the age of 25 today — even in the absence of immunizations.