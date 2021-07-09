Central European leaders call on the EU to protect borders in the face of an influx of Afghan migrants.

According to the Associated Press, Central European politicians asked the European Union to secure its borders as they expressed concerns about a probable migratory surge from Afghanistan as US and NATO personnel leave the country.

Andrej Babis, the Czech Prime Minister, said the “migrant tsunami” from Afghanistan is a “major threat,” adding, “As a result, we must be capable of protecting our external borders.”

Following a major inflow of migrants in 2016, when a million individuals arrived in Western Europe, Hungary constructed a fence along its southern border with Serbia.

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked Central European countries to unite on the issue so that their views be heard in the EU’s 27-member bloc. “Cooperation between Central European countries is a realistic reality, not a theory,” he stated.

A NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, might ignite a migration surge into Europe, on top of a regular stream of migrant arrivals from Africa.

On Friday, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia—all EU and NATO members—met in Slovenia, only days after the Alpine Nations assumed the rotating presidency of the EU. The countries are part of the Visegrad Group, an informal organization aimed at improving regional cooperation.

Historically, most Central and Eastern European countries have been averse to allowing migrants fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, or Asia into Europe.

Orban and Janez Jansa, Slovenia’s right-wing Prime Minister, are close pals. Jansa’s government has also recently been under fire from the EU for allegedly restricting media and democratic freedoms in the historically liberal country.

Central European countries have criticized EU migration policy, accusing the EU of encouraging inequality among its members, reducing their power.

Hungary’s and Poland’s nationalist administrations have openly clashed with Brussels over a variety of topics, including the rule of law and LGBT rights.

Following the meeting, the officials held a joint press conference to commend their cooperation and vow support for Slovenia’s six-month presidency of the EU.

Central European countries, according to Morawiecki, feel like “just pieces on some European chessboard.”

"This is why we have a voice."