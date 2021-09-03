Celebrities slam Texas’ anti-abortion law.

Hollywood stars, musicians, and celebrities slammed a new Texas law that prohibits nearly all abortions in the conservative US state on Thursday.

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria Baston, and P!nk were among the celebrities who spoke out against the “fetal heartbeat” measure, which prohibits abortions after six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

“It’s really straightforward. Longoria Baston of “Desperate Housewives” tweeted, “We should all be entitled to make decisions regarding our health and future.”

“However, we must battle for everyone’s reproductive rights, given (Texas’) harsh abortion ban and states approving a record amount of abortion restrictions this year.”

“I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their own health and bodies,” actress and producer Reese Witherspoon tweeted under the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies.

“I stand in solidarity with people in (Texas) who, as of today, face a severe 6-week abortion ban,” singer P!nk stated.

“This prohibition will serve as a model for restrictions across the United States.” Unless something is done about it.”

After the United States Supreme Court declined to reject the law at the eleventh hour, celebrities’ remarks were among a flurry of reactions.

There are no exceptions in Texas law for rape or incest. The only exception is if the woman’s health is in jeopardy.

Similar legislation has passed in a dozen Republican-led conservative states, but it has all been thwarted in the courts.

The Supreme Court’s failure to intervene to stop the bill, according to pro-choice campaigners, jeopardizes rights that have been enshrined in US law since a landmark 1973 case.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, “The Supreme Court’s verdict overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman’s fundamental rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the rule of the land for almost fifty years.”

The law is particularly contentious in Republican-controlled Texas since it empowers members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions, with doctors liable for up to $10,000 per procedure.

In the United States, abortion is a contentious issue that elicits passionate reactions from both sides.

The Texas bill is one of a slew of state-level initiatives gaining traction as Republican-controlled legislatures strive to enact policies that a majority of Americans oppose, according to polls.

Former President Donald Trump’s choice of three Supreme Court justices has energized conservatives, notably evangelical Christians, who perceive an opportunity to overturn a decision. Brief News from Washington Newsday.